Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,902 in the last 365 days.

Coollaunch to hold their first Internal AMA ahead of their Coming Public Pre-Sale

/EIN News/ -- Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coollaunch, after a successful completion of their Seed Sales, will be hosting their first Internal AMA ahead of the coming Public-Presale. The Internal AMA is scheduled as stated below:


Date: 3rd February, 2022

Time: 1PM UTC

Venue: Telegram

AMA is an acronym mostly used on the Crypto Space which stands for ASK ME ANYTHING.

AMA Concept

AMA in crypto is a live online session in which a crypto project team appoints a representative who may be a team member to answer questions from crypto investors, consumers, or the general public regarding their project.

To make it more simple, people who may or may not be consumers of the project being offered are given a chance to seek clarity with regards to anything they are unable to understand about the project.

COOLLAUNCH is hosting this internally to answer questions and attend to relevant concerns bothering on the COOLLAUNCH project.

COOLLAUNCH also requests all Community members to join the AMA at the scheduled time (stated above) along with any questions they may have with regards to the project.

About CoolLaunch

Cool Launch is a Cardano-based platform and a project accelerator, designed to leverage DeFi innovations in stepping up fundraising For Crypto, NFT and metaverse projects On the Cardano Ecosystem.

With the mission to provide transparent, efficient and fully decentralized crowdfunding services. Unlike our competitors, we offer full support of Cardano native tokens and a suite of advanced DeFi tools that will also incentivize and give more utility to Our Token.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coollaunch_io

Telegram: https://t.me/coollaunch

Medium: http://coollaunch-22981.medium.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coollaunch.io/


Media Details
Company Name: CoolLaunch
Contact Name: Louis Tremblay
Email: louis -at- coollaunch.io
Website: https://coollaunch.io

Primary Logo

You just read:

Coollaunch to hold their first Internal AMA ahead of their Coming Public Pre-Sale

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.