Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market to grow at 8.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 | Global Revenue $2.7 billion

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, “Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market by Application (Packaging & Bags, Consumer Durables, Agriculture & Horticulture, Textiles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, as per the report, the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market was over $1.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to surpass $2.7 billion by 2030, with CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, Europe is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14615

Increase in demand for PBAT from packaging applications and eco-friendly nature of PBAT and rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics drive the growth of the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market. However, high cost of PBAT hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in CSR activities and decreasing dependency on petroleum resource and favorable government policies toward bioplastic are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Packaging industry is the major consumer of global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market. Packaging companies are increasingly using biodegradable plastics to manufacture large number of products including dried snacks & candy packaging, bakery goods packaging, water & juice bottles, meat trays, bags, beverages cups, films & card stock, and others. Regulatory bodies are enforcing manufacturers to come up with innovative substantial prepackaging solutions. As a result, manufacturers are adopting PBAT based biobased and biodegradable plastics in both flexible and rigid packaging applications. However, high cost associated with polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the analyzed time frame.

On the basis of application, the report is classified into packaging & bags, consumer durables, agriculture & horticulture, textiles, and others. The packaging and bags segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-market/purchase-options

By Application:

1. Packaging and Bags

2. Consumer Durables

3. Agriculture and Horticulture

4. Textiles

5. Others

The global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BASF SE, Amco Polymer, Cosmos Plastics & Chemicals, Chang Chun Group, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Hangzhou Peijin Chemical Co., Ltd., Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., LOTTE Fine Chemical, and Jin Hui Zhao Long High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1. The Covid-19 outbreak led to temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities, which reduced the demand for PBAT and related products.

2. However, the demand for PBAT is expected to increase as the vaccination drives have been initiated in the majority of countries.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14615?reqfor=covid

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Similar Report:

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Bags Market

Flexible Packaging Market

