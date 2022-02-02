Healthcare API Market to witness Future Growth over 2020-2030, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market

Increasing adoption of API integrated Electronic Health Records that provide simplicity and ease of healthcare data accessibility is driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare API market is driven by increase in adoption of API-integrated electronic health records (EHRs), which provide ease of data accessibility. In addition, frequent upgrades and rise in initiatives by EHRs vendors and healthcare IT startups fuel the market growth.

The global healthcare API market is segmented on the basis of service, deployment model, end user, and region. The service segment includes appointments, payment, medical devices (wearable), electronic health record access, and remote patient monitoring. Based on deployment model, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of end user, it is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, vendors, and patients. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key industry players - Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, MuleSoft, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC., eClinicalWorks, and Apple Inc.

However, loss and manipulation of important patient information and concerns related to privacy breaches limit the market growth. Furthermore, continuous rise in government initiatives to migrate from traditional methods to technologically advanced healthcare systems and IT-enabled solutions and services is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market development.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market are included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

