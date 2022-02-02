Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market to Worth $4.18 Billion by 2026 | By Product, Business & Application

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatments

The growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome market is attributed to the rise in prevalence of PCOS disorders across the globe.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder that occurs in women during their childbearing age and is characterized by formation of cyst on ovaries. PCOS often leads to hirsutism, obesity, infertility, and diabetes, thus, needs effective management. Presently, there is no cure for PCOS, but different types of medications, such as insulin sensitizing agent, oral contraceptive, antiandrogens, and anti-obesity drugs are used to manage PCOS.

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market size was valued at $2,902 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,184 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6314

The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for PCOS treatment medication across different regions and increase in popularity combination therapy majorly drives the market growth. Increase in prevalence of PCOS is expected to further boost the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market growth during the forecast period. In addition, significant unmet need for PCOS treatment, increase in R&D activities to develop PCOS therapeutics, and growing demand forof PCOS therapeutics in developing countries further creates opportunities for the PCOS treatment market. However, lack of approved drugs and adverse effects associated with off label drugs are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into insulin sensitizing agent, oral contraceptive, antiandrogens, anti-obesity drugs, and others. Presently, the insulin sensitizing agent segment is the major revenue contributing segment and is estimated to show a significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to higher adoption of insulin sensitizing agents as first line treatment in the management of PCOS.

According to distribution channel, the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers. The online providers segment is anticipated to depict significant growth during the forecast period, attributed to the rise in preference for online purchasing of drugs over traditional methods, increase in awareness of online pharmacy, and rise in number of internet users.

North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the rise in adoption of polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment medications, well developed healthcare infrastructure, large number of target population with higher health awareness, wide availability of advanced polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment therapeutics, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to growing prevalence of PCOS, and increase in the adoption of polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment medication for the same.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6314

The Major Key Players Are:

• Allergan plc.

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Bayer AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Johnson and Johnson

• Mylan N.V.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• SANOFI

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Key Findings of the Study:

• Based on drug class, the insulin sensitizing agent segment held more than one half of share in the global market in 2018.

• Based on end user, the online providers segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

• Based on end user, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.