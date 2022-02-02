zSCAPE and TILUF Partner to Secure the Future of Metaverse

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSCAPE and TILUF announced today their partnership to combine the companies’ market-leading strengths in Peer-to-Peer networking and Metaverse. The partnership adds zSCAPE’s secure TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) based peer to peer secure networking and privacy-focused computing with capabilities to TILUF’s decentralized mixed reality social experience where, you can create your own economy, to help build a trusted future of metaverse, where the authority lies with the people who're contributing to it.



The partnership aims to enable a secure, and privacy-enabled metaverse experience, with built-in, Trusted Execution Environments based identities as an embedded layer and help ignite true transformations into the meta world.

Users, participating in the TILUF metaverse, gets the benefits of the underlying zSCAPE layer by securing the data sharing selectively as well as their identity access on demand. All the data will be processed and communicated in the network utilizing the zSCAPE’s unique TEE-driven stack which will support both Intel and ARM architectures as future upgrades in its roadmap with TILUF.

“Metaverse is going to be the largest Peer to Peer ecosystem of tomorrow where security and privacy will be of uttermost importance, we strive to make the peer to peer ecosystem ever secure and to give the control back to the users where they are central to the decentralized peer to peer economy,” said Ghan Vashishtha , Co-founder &CTO of zSCAPE.

According to Bloomberg statistics, the Metaverse market may reach $783.3 billion in 2024 vs. $478.7 billion in 2020. The total Metaverse market size may reach 2.7x that of just gaming software, services, and advertising revenue.

"Tiluf never compromises on decentralization", says Yash Shukla, Founder, and CEO of Tiluf, "we use Blockchain, decentralized servers, peer-to-peer networks, token economics, and only open source technologies - so that no centralized authority is able to restrict anyone or anything. Every decision will be made by users themselves, which will allow them to reach the highest potential of value creation. For staying aligned with our philosophies, we had to let go of leading game engines because they are closed-sourced and centralized. We chose to create our own open-source Decentralized Mixed Reality engine, as we believe in true decentralization. No shortcuts and not a single compromise on that front."

zSCAPE is the next-generation Security and Privacy protocol for the decentralized web3 infrastructure. It unprecedentedly improves the level of security and privacy which can be achieved in a dApp without compromising the level of decentralization. It functions on top of a decentralized network of TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) devices which is a pool of resources contributed by its users.

TILUF is one of the world’s leading Decentralized metaverse startups, headquartered in Bangalore. Building a Decentralized Mixed Reality platform, that lets users create their custom metaverses, socialize inside them in AR/VR/XR and build crypto-economy around them, establishing a perfect archive and value-generating mechanism for Metaverse. Making a Decentralized Mixed Reality engine on which people will be the decision-makers of what they want to see, what they want to experience, and what they are willing to pay for.

zSCAPE and TILUF’s shared vision for this partnership, based on their successful joint projects together, is to enable faster and safer adoption of Peer-to-Peer Meta-world across the globe.

