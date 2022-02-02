Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,034 in the last 365 days.

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market Overview, Report 2021-2026

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market

The Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market reached a value of US$ 1577.5 Million in 2020.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market reached a value of US$ 1577.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Prefabricated buildings refer to structures manufactured off-site and then transported and assembled on the construction site. On the other hand, structural steel is the basic framework wherein the prefabricated components are installed. In Saudi Arabia, prefabricated building and structural steel have gained traction as they offer numerous advantages, such as durability, design flexibility, environment-friendly nature, minimal maintenance, easy expansion, time efficiency, and affordability than conventionally constructed buildings.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market Trends:

The Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market is primarily driven by their widespread usage to construct housing complexes, offices, warehouses, and camp facilities. Additionally, the Government of Saudi Arabia is heavily investing in infrastructural projects like Vision 2030, NEOM city, Jeddah Waterfront and Entertainment City, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing need for affordable housing due to the rising population and influx of expatriates has augmented the product demand. Other factors, including the expanding construction sector, rapid urbanization, and increasing environmental concerns, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Saudi Building Systems Mfg. Co.
Red Sea Housing Services
Kirby Building Systems
Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Component:

Prefabricated Building:

Floors and Roof
Walls
Staircase
Panels and Lintels
Others

Structural Steel:

H-Type Beam
I-Type Beam
Columns
Angles
Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential
Institutional
Commercial
Industrial

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

5G Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/5g-services-market
Nanomedicine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nanomedicine-market
Conductive Polymers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/conductive-polymers-market
Smart Demand Response Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-demand-response-market
Pretzel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pretzel-market
Telmisartan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telmisartan-market
Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-power-distribution-automation-systems-market
Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sickle-cell-disease-treatment-market
Commercial Seeds Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-seeds-market
Epigenetics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/epigenetics-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market Overview, Report 2021-2026

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.