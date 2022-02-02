NGOs and Charitable Organizations Market Trends include investment in CRM software

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. NGOs and charitable organizations market trends include CRM software that offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology. According to the Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global NGOs and charitable organizations market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in NGOs and charitable organizations market. The regions covered in the NGOs and charitable organizations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Read More On The Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Report:

The global NGOs and charitable organizations market size is expected to grow from $267.54 billion in 2021 to $291.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The NGOs and charitable organizations market share is expected to reach $390.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Major players covered in the global NGOs and charitable organizations industry are UNICEF, Feeding America, American Red Cross, Open Society Foundations, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Wellcome Trust, Ford Foundation, World Wide Fund for Nature.

TBRC’s global NGOs and charitable organizations market report is segmented by type into trust and foundations, voluntary health organizations, human rights organizations, environment, conservation and wildlife organizations, other NGOs and charitable organizations, by mode of donation into online, offline, by organization location into domestic, international.

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations), By Mode of Donation (Online, Offline), By Organization Location (Domestic, International) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

