Fiber Optics Market Size to Reach USD 15.07 Billion in 2030| Fatpos Global

Fiber Optics Market to surpass USD 15.07 billion by 2031 from USD 8.28 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.16% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Fiber Optics Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” was valued at USD 8.28 Billion in 2021, and it is predictable to reach USD 15.07 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.16% during the period, 2021-2026. The adoption of fiber optic cables to send signals with less amount of loss has increased over the period, which drives the growth of the market. Growing demand in FTTX and telecommunications business and technological advancements are chiefly responsible for the increased growth of the market.

“The internet is a worldwide system of connected devices. Fiber optics perform as the backbone of the internet. Optical fiber cables are used as the mediator for conveying data from one point to another. According to the reports, 55.6% of the world population uses internet. The growth rate of the number of internet users was around 45%. The rising importance of cloud computing, data transfer and storage, and IoT is driving the use of internet”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Fiber Optics Market: Key Players

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd (Japan)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Prysmian Group (Italy)

• Finisar (US),

• AFL Global (US)

• LS Cable & System (South Korea)

• Leoni AG (Germany)

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• General Cable Corporation (US)

• Sterlite Technologies Limited (India)

• Optical Cable Corporation (US)

• Other prominent players

Fiber optics is the technology used to spread information as pulses of light through strands of fiber ended of glass or plastic over long distances. Fiber Optic is a flexible, transparent fiber prepared from extruded glass (silica) or plastic which can applied as a waveguide, or “light pipe,” to spread light between the two ends of the fiber. It is a cylindrical dielectric waveguide that spreads light along its axis, by the method of total inner reflection. Fiber optics comprise of a see-through core surrounded by a transparent cladding material with a lower index of refraction, by which the light travels by total internal reflection. This phenomenon causes the fiber to turn as a waveguide.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of Fiber Optics Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Type into Single-mode and Multi-mode; By Material Type into Plastic Optical Fiber, Glass Optical Fiber, and Others; By Application into Telecom, Premises, Utility, and Others; By End-user Industry into IT and Telecom, BFSI, Defense and Aerospace; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Fiber Optics Market Segments:

By Cable Type

• Single-mode

• Multi-mode

By Material Type

• Plastic Optical Fiber

• Glass Optical Fiber

• Others

By Application

• Telecom

• Premises

• Utility

• Others

By End-user Industry

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Defense

• Aerospace

