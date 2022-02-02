Vegarian Middle East Introduces Animal-Free Food Options for Ballooning UAE Vegan Population

Animal-Free Food Options for Ballooning UAE Vegan Population Vegarian Middle East

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE-based plant-based products Distribution, Marketing and Franchising company Vegarian Middle East has today introduced three animal- free food brands to the market as part of its strategy to be the market leader in healthy, environmentally friendly and sustainable food options.

The UAE has experienced consistent growth in veganism as more people, especially in major cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai, increasingly seek to adopt alternative eating habits as part of their wellbeing journey.

Driven by the noticeable surge in demand for plant-based food options, Vegarian Middle East has unveiled three food brands including: Mister Freed, which provides guilt-free crave-able snacks. Mister Freed makes gluten-free, vegan tortilla chips that are derived from carefully selected natural ingredients.

VFC, an innovative vegan chick*n brand that has gained global attention and a growing UK and USA presence, offers an alternative with no sacrifice on taste. VFC occupies a unique position and has a substantial ambition to become the market leader in the vegan chick*n category.

Free Soul is a vegan nutritional-supplement brand specifically targeted towards women due to its unique proposition. It offers a combination of products, including protein blends and meal replacements that cover all the essential 26 nutrients, as well as delicious gummies made of ACV.

According to the Vegarian Middle East spokesperson, Divyesh Bhatia, all these products have been developed in conjunction with leading nutritionists across the UK with the aim of offering a wide range of distinctive plant-based options which appeal to vegans and non-vegans alike, as all of the products can compete on flavour with their non-vegan counterparts.

“We are delighted to be introducing three leading plant-based brands in the UAE as part of our objective to further cement our position as the only plant-based Distribution, Marketing and Franchising company in the UAE. Our ultimate goal is to remove animals from the food chain while providing consumers with incredible, high-quality, ethical products and game-changing vegan food. Matthew Glover of VFC, confirmed he chose to partner with Vegarian “due to their deep connections across the UAE market, their ability to support with their marketing push, as well as the ethical nature of their business mode.”

Vegarian Middle East expects to distribute over 50 plant-based brands over the next 5 years, as well as own the franchise rights to some of the leading Vegan Restaurant Concepts around the world which are looking to enter the UAE.