Bridge Construction Market, Top Key Players, Share, Growth, Analysis Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bridge Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global bridge construction market reached a value of US$ 870.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1193.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

Bridge construction refers to the procedure of building solid structures that span between supports and are specifically designed to carry the loads across the distance. Some commonly used bridge construction methods include cast-in-situ, incremental launching, arch, span by span casting, advanced shoring techniques, cable-stayed, precast, balanced cantilever, etc. The bridge construction process utilized depends on various factors, including the scale of the bridge, site accessibility, regularity of the span lengths, material costs, the time allowed for construction, environmental concerns, engineering constraints, etc. Apart from this, bridge construction activities are widely adopted across numerous sectors, such as railway, road, highway, etc.

Global Bridge Construction Market Trends:

The growing road traffic levels and the rising number of vehicles are among the primary factors driving the bridge construction market. Besides this, the elevating need for railway bridges, on account of the expansion of railway networks and the emerging trend of public-private partnerships for transport infrastructural development, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, several key market players are introducing innovative equipment and systems to facilitate cost-efficient bridge construction, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the launch of Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil–Integrated Bridge System (GRS–IBS) technology to minimize the bridge construction costs is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the inflating investments in public infrastructures and the expanding utilization of precast concrete panels are projected to stimulate the bridge construction market over the forecasted period.

Global Bridge Construction Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

ACS Group (Grupo ACS)

AECOM

Balfour Beatty plc

Bouygues S.A.

China Communications Construction Company Limited

China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Kiewit Corporation

Samsung C&T Corporation

Strabag SE

Vinci SA

Breakup by Type:

Beam Bridge

Truss Bridge

Arch Bridge

Suspension Bridge

Cable-stayed Bridge

Others

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Concrete

Composite Materials

Breakup by Application:

Road and Highway

Railway

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook 2022-2027

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

