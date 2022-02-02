Assembly Automation Market Size 2022 – Future Growth Status, Industry Scope, Recent Trends and Leading Players Analysis Forecast by 2028 | Absolute Reports

Projected growth US$ 94580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Automation market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Assembly Automation. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Assembly Automation market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

An assembly automation system is a dedicated system utilizing mechanized and automated devices for producing goods and performing various functions in an assembly line. Its basic functionality is an organized approach of assembling goods which is partly automated and partly controlled by humans. For this purpose, automated assembly system performs a series of automated operations for combining multiple components into a single unit which can be used as a final product or sub assembly. Generally, automated machinery is used to produce products in which standard components or parts are added in a definite sequence of events along what is commonly called an assembly lines.

Automated assembly system forms an integral part of the process in many technical organizations, manufacturing industries, medical research, clinical companies, etc. Some of the advantages of assembly process from a conventional automation systems are in terms of labor savings, consistency of input and output, capability to handle multiple tasks so as to meet demands of a manufacturing process, better reliability and profitability through higher production rate. Assembly automation is the application of robotics, software, digitalized data, and plant design engineering to manufacturing processes in order to minimize manual labor requirements while maximizing efficiency, safety, and output. Advancements in industrial automation technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine vision, complex robotics and other controls are making automated assembly more flexible, efficient and rapid than ever before.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Assembly Automation Market

The global Assembly Automation market size is projected to reach USD 94580 million by 2028, from USD 52730 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2028.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Assembly Automation market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

ABB

FANUC

Siemens

Yaskawa

Emerson

Kuka

Rockwell Automation

Dürr Group

Stäubli International

SCHUNK

Universal Robots

Epson

Estun Automation

CSG

Manz

Global Assembly Automation key players include ABB, FANUC, Siemens, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 14%.

Market Segmentation:



Assembly Automation market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Assembly Automation report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Robot Automation Equipment

Other Automation Equipment

Central Control System

Segment by Application

Automobile

3C Industry

Metal Industry

Medical

Others

In terms of product, Robot Automation Equipment is the largest segment, with a share over 78%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automobile, followed by 3C Industry, etc.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 41 percent.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Detailed TOC of Assembly Automation Market Report:

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Assembly Automation Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Assembly Automation Growth Trends by Region

2.3 Assembly Automation Market Dynamics

2.3.4 Assembly Automation Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Assembly Automation Players by Revenue

3.2 Global Assembly Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Assembly Automation Revenue

3.4 Global Assembly Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.5 Assembly Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Assembly Automation Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Assembly Automation Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Assembly Automation Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Assembly Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Assembly Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Assembly Automation Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Assembly Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Assembly Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

Continued…

