Commercial Telematics Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global commercial telematics market size reached a US$ 46 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 129.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027.

Commercial telematics refers to a technological solution that is primarily adopted for long-distance communication and transmission of information in commercial automobiles. It is utilized for monitoring vehicle location and movement through global positioning systems (GPS) along with tracking automobile diagnostics via onboard diagnostic systems. Commercial telematics also offers maintenance insights, safety tracking, insurance risk assessment, etc. Owing to this, numerous insurance providers are adopting commercial telematics to monitor driver behavior for analyzing risk factors and adjusting insurance policies accordingly.

Commercial Telematics Market Trends:

A significant growth in the transportation sector, along with the rising adoption of smart transportation systems, is primarily stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the growing deployment of digital devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc., has led to the incorporation of advanced connectivity solutions by manufacturers. These solutions provide more accurate insights, enhance vehicle efficiency, and enable smart routing and tracking, thereby further improving the overall driving experience. Additionally, the introduction of open-source frameworks and other technology-neutral systems for integrating back-end components and technical adjustments in commercial vehicles is also propelling the global market. Moreover, the implementation of various government policies mandating commercial vehicle tracking, along with the advent of video-based telematics, are further expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

AirIQ Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, General Motors Company, Geotab Inc., Masternaut Limited. (Michelin), Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., Octo Telematics, Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Zonar Systems Inc. (Continental AG).

Breakup by Type:

Solution

Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

Driver Management

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Compliance

V2X Solutions

Others

Services

Professional services

Managed services

Breakup by System Type:

Embedded

Tethered

Smartphone Integrated

Breakup by Provider Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Government and Utilities

Travel and Tourism

Construction

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada0

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa:(South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Others

