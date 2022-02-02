United States Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States organic and natural pet food market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pet food is specialty feed formulated for domesticated animals and is available in snacks, gravy, and treat forms. It includes various energy-rich food products made from animal fats and plant-based ingredients, such as peas, cereal, barley, oil, fish, and grain. Natural and organic pet foods are free from heavily processed components, including refined grains, synthetic colors, pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, and other chemical by-products. Their consumption helps promote digestive health, boost immunity, prevent infections, maintain a healthy coat, and improve the life expectancy of a pet.

The emerging trend of pet humanization represents the key factor driving the United States organic and natural pet food market. The increasing pet health concerns, coupled with growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of non-organic product variants, are further escalating the demand for high-quality organic pet food. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly employing advanced techniques to reduce the loss of essential nutrients during the production of natural and organic pet food, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

United States Organic and Natural Pet Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the united states organic and natural pet food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the united states organic and natural pet food market on the basis of ingredient, pet type, product type, packaging type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

