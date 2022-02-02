Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Real Estate Agency And Brokerage Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Real Estate Agency And Brokerage Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the real estate agency and brokerage market size is expected to grow from $1221.82 billion in 2021 to $1344.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The real estate agency and brokerage services market research shows that market is expected to reach $1912.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the real estate agency and brokerage market growth, during the forecast period.

The real estate agency and brokerage services market consists of sales of real estate and brokerage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that act as agents and/or brokers for real estate activities.

Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Trends

Real estate companies are investing in artificial intelligence applications to perform various functions such as property search, building management and design. Artificial intelligence is helping real estate companies to find people looking to buy or sell properties, find a suitable property based on customer requirements, redesign office spaces based on user behavior.

Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Segments

The global real estate agency market is segmented:

By Type: Residential Buildings and Dwellings Brokers, Non-Residential Buildings Brokers, Mini Warehouses and Self-Storage Units Brokers, Other Brokers

By Mode: Online, Offline

By Property Type: Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished

By Geography: The global real estate brokerage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides real estate agency and brokerage global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global real estate agency and brokerage global market, real estate agency and brokerage global market share, real estate agency and brokerage global market segments and geographies, real estate agency and brokerage market players, real estate agency and brokerage market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The real estate agency and brokerage market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Realogy Holdings Corp., Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBRE Group, FirstService Corporation, Sekisui House, Savills plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Colliers International and Shimizu Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

