3Dtracking Expands its Driver Fatigue and Distraction Monitoring Portfolio with New Offering Powered by Cipia
3Dtracking expands its driver fatigue and distraction monitoring portfolio with new offering powered by Cipia
Cipia-FS10 utilizes computer vision, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an infrared (IR) sensor to provide advanced, in-cabin driver monitoring
New integration allows telematics service providers to expand driver safety ecosystem and offer additional dedicated driver monitoring services
Cipia and its driver drowsiness and distraction monitoring innovations are an excellent addition to our growing ecosystem of driver and road safety solutions.”ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Dtracking, a leading global provider of white labelled telematics platforms today announced the company has expanded its driver fatigue and distraction monitoring portfolio with a new offering powered by Cipia.
— Noam Cimand, General Manager, 3Dtracking
This new solution is based on the integration of the Cipia-FS10 video telematics driver monitoring device with 3Dtracking’s white labelled telematics platform.
The Cipia-FS10 device utilizes computer vision, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an infrared (IR) sensor to provide advanced, in-cabin driver monitoring (DMS). Cipia-FS10 tracks the driver’s head pose, eyelids and gaze to provide real-time assessments of the driver’s state, actions and identity. Upon detection of a dangerous event, such as driver drowsiness, mobile phone usage or no seat belt, the device immediately issues an in-cabin audio and visual alert to refocus the driver.
In parallel to the driver facing alerts, Cipia-FS10 enables tailored alerts to fleet management by capturing in-cabin events along with the location and start and end times of the event. The details of each event are sent to the 3Dtracking platform using the connectivity of a telematics device installed on the vehicle.
In the 3Dtracking platform, fleet managers have a full view of each event captured by a Cipia-FS10 device. The platform can be configured to send real-time alerts by email or SMS to the fleet manager for specific events or the events of specific drivers.
The details of each drowsiness or distraction event are fully integrated with overall reporting features of the 3Dtracking platforms and can be included as part of the platform’s driver behavior monitoring capabilities.
“Improving road and driver safety levels are high priorities for fleet managers and their telematics services providers,” explained Israel Ronn, Vice President of Cipia’s Aftermarket Business. “Our partnership with 3Dtracking allows us to offer our customers worldwide a telematics solution that supports all of the Cipia-FS10 features with a simple and straightforward platform integration.”
“Cipia and its driver drowsiness and distraction monitoring innovations are an excellent addition to our growing ecosystem of driver and road safety solutions,” stated Noam Cimand, General Manager at 3Dtracking. “Many of our telematics service provider partners are already using this integrated solution to provide their fleet management customers with a dedicated driver fatigue and distraction monitoring service as well as add these new capabilities to existing driver behavior monitoring packages.”
About 3Dtracking
3Dtracking is a global provider of white labelled telematics platforms. Telematics service providers around the world are using 3Dtracking’s software platform to offer a range of innovative fleet management, IoT and asset management services and packages. The company’s platform supports multiple languages, is device agnostic and is fully GDPR compliant. The 3Dtracking platform is in use in over 90 countries and processes over 70 million tracking records each day. For more information, please visit www.3dtracking.com.
Press Contact
Tony Miller
+1 617 418 3024
tony@3dtracking.com
Tony Miller
3Dtracking
+1 617-418-3024
tony@3dtracking.com