Real Estate Rental Market Players Focus On Strengthening Buyer-Agent Relationships

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agents are increasingly using new technologies such as online listing, video and virtual reality (VR), to provide better services to clients and strengthen the buyer-agent relationship. With advancements in technology, the role of real estate agents is shifting from just an information arbitrator to a local market expert and service provider. Online real estate listing services such as Zillow and realtor.com provide housing database and information on tax and purchase history. Technologies such as video, VR tours and e-signing services also streamline the real estate transactions. For instance, in June 2021, Cartus Corporation, a real estate services company based in the United States, launched a new technology-enabled global personnel solution under its Language and Intercultural Solutions business line. The new digital learning environment, as well as Language and Intercultural Solutions, assists employees in travelling and relocating to new locations, as well as coaching them through some of the most critical transitions in their professional and personal lives.

The global real estate rental market size is expected to grow from $2.16 trillion in 2021 to $2.40 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Real estate rental market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market share is expected to reach $3.48 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Major players covered in the global real estate rental industry are Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management, American Tower Corporation, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, CapitaLand Limited, Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Xiamen C&D, Simon Property Group Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc and Leopalace21 Corporation.

TBRC’s global real estate rental industry analysis report is segmented by type into residential buildings and dwellings rental services, non-residential buildings rental services, mini warehouses and self-storage units rental services, other rental services, by mode into online, offline, by property type into fully furnished, semi-furnished, unfurnished.

