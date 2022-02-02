PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release February 2, 2022 Excellence in teacher education ratified; Gatchalian assures reforms to address education crisis The Senate has ratified the bicameral conference committee report on a measure that seeks to improve the quality of teacher education and training in the country. For Senator Win Gatchalian, this is a significant step forward to address the crisis hounding the country's education sector. The bicameral conference committee report resolved the differences in Senate Bill No. 2152 and House Bill No. 10301. The measure, entitled "Excellence in Teacher Education Act," seeks to revamp the Teacher Education Council (TEC) by strengthening coordination between the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Under the measure, the TEC will set and mandate basic requirements for teacher education programs. This is to ensure a strong and transparent link between the outcomes of teacher education programs and the professional standards for teachers and school leaders, research and international best practices. The TEC will quality assure these basic requirements, monitor the compliance of Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs), and ensure that the CHED is implementing these requirements. While the TEC was first created by virtue of Republic Act No. 7784, Gatchalian lamented the dismal results of the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) over the past years. Between 2010 and 2021, only 36% of secondary education takers passed the LET, while only 28% passed at the elementary level. Gatchalian also pointed out that based on the results of the 2019 LET for both Elementary and Secondary levels, roughly four out of five TEIs are considered Worse or Poor Performers - those with passing rates of less than 50%. "Upang maiangat natin ang kalidad ng edukasyong natatanggap ng ating mga kabataan, kailangang tiyakin din nating dekalidad ang edukasyon at training ng kanilang mga guro. Sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatatag sa Teacher Education Council, matitiyak nating lubos na mahahasa ang kakayahan ng ating mga guro sa bawat yugto ng kanilang pagsasanay at edukasyon," said Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor of the measure. The measure also mandates the TEC to establish a roadmap for teacher education, which shall serve as a guide for designing relevant, responsive, innovative, creative, and collaborative programs. The roadmap shall be submitted to the CHED for inclusion in the National Higher Education Roadmap. Gatchalian also thanked the co-authors and co-sponsors of the measure: Senators Joel Villanueva, Bong Revilla, Jr., Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto. Gatchalian: Panukalang mag-aangat ng edukasyon ng mga guro ratipikado na ng Senado Ratipikado na ng Senado ang bicameral conference committee report sa panukalang batas na mag-aangat ng kalidad ng edukasyon at training ng mga guro sa bansa. Para kay Senador Win Gatchalian, mahalagang hakbang ito upang tugunan ang krisis na bumabalot sa sektor ng edukasyon. Niresolba ng bicameral conference committee report ang mga pagkakaiba ng Senate Bill No. 2152 at House Bill No. 10301. Layunin ng panukalang batas, na pinamagatang "Excellence in Teacher Education Act," na patatagin ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) at paigtingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Professional Regulation Commission. Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang TEC ang magtatakda ng mga basic requirements para sa mga teacher education programs. Ito ay upang matiyak ang matibay at malinaw na ugnayan sa pagitan ng mga outcomes ng teacher education programs, professional standards para sa mga guro at school leaders, pananaliksik, at international best practices. Titiyakin ng TEC ang kalidad ng mga basic requirements na ito, ang pagsunod ng mga Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs), at ang pagpapatupad ng CHED sa mga requirements na ito. Bagama't unang nilikha ang TEC sa bisa ng Republic Act No. 7784, dismayado si Gatchalian sa mga resulta ng Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) sa mga nagdaang taon. Mula 2010 hanggang 2021, wala pang apatnapung (36) porsyento ng mga kumuha ng LET para sa secondary education ang nakapasa, samantala wala pang tatlumpung (28) porsyento ang nakapasa para sa elementarya. Kung susuriin naman ang resulta ng LET noong 2019 para sa elementary at high school, tinatayang halos apat sa limang TEIs ang itinuturing na Worse or Poor Performers. Ibig sabihin, wala pa sa limampung (50) porsyento o kalahati ng mga graduates ng mga paaralang ito ang nakapasa. "Upang maiangat natin ang kalidad ng edukasyong natatanggap ng ating mga kabataan, kailangang tiyakin din nating dekalidad ang edukasyon at training ng kanilang mga guro. Sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatatag sa Teacher Education Council, matitiyak nating lubos na mahahasa ang kakayahan ng ating mga guro sa bawat yugto ng kanilang pagsasanay at edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, pangunahing may-akda at sponsor ng panukalang batas. Magiging mandato rin ng TEC ang pagbuo ng roadmap para sa teacher education na magsisilbing gabay sa pagdisenyo ng mga angkop, makabago o moderno, at malikhaing mga programa. Ang naturang roadmap ay isusumite sa CHED upang maging bahagi ng National Higher Education Roadmap. Pinasalamatan din ni Gatchalian ang mga co-author at co-sponsor ng panukalang batas: sina Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Bong Revilla, Jr., Sen. Sonny Angara, Sen. Nancy Binay, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, at Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.