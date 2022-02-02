Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release February 2, 2022

Lacson Administration Open to Use of Marijuana for Medical Purposes

A Lacson administration will be open to the proposed use of marijuana but strictly for medical purposes.

Partido Reporma chairman and presidential bet Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson stressed this Wednesday as he said he is even supportive of the proposal.

"Bukas ang aking isipan. Katunayan, supportive ako rito. Kung isasabatas ito, maganda ang maitulong nito sa kalusugan ng ating mamamayan (I am keeping an open mind on it. I am even supportive of the idea. Once the appropriate law is passed, this will be good for our people's health)," he said in an interview on Bombo Radyo.

However, Lacson maintained he is not open to legalizing the use of marijuana for entertainment.

Also, he said the proper procedures must be observed for marijuana to become legal. Marijuana is considered an illegal substance under Republic Act 9165.

"Basta medicinal at hindi pang-entertainment. At kailangan may proseso rito (I am open to legalizing the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, not entertainment. And the proper processes must be followed)," he said.

