Commercial Services Market Incorporates AI To Handle Customer Grievances

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence is widely being used by business organizations in customer support activities as it considerably reduces operational costs. Commercial services market trends include artificial intelligence systems to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence such as speech recognition, translation between languages, visual perception, decision-making. This technology enables handling of customer grievances and other interactions without human intervention, thereby increasing efficiency, reducing operational costs and changing commercial services market outlook. It also helps manage support tickets in bulk, provides multi-language support and auto responding of bulk emails. According to a study by Oracle, nearly 8 out of 10 businesses have already implemented or planning to adapt artificial intelligence in customer support in 2020. Some of the companies using artificial intelligence in customer support include China Merchant Bank, Fiat Argentina, Toshiba France, KLM airlines.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the commercial services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in commercial services market. The regions covered in the commercial services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Read More On The Global Commercial Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-services-global-market-report

The global commercial services market size is expected to grow from $4.57 trillion in 2021 to $5.15 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The commercial services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.89 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Major players covered in the global commercial services industry are BCD Travel, Randstad Holding NV, Adecco Group, Travel Leaders Group, TUI Group, Recruit Holdings, ManpowerGroup Inc., Waste Management Inc., Securitas AB and Veolia Environment SA.

TBRC’s global commercial services market analysis report is segmented by type into office administrative services, facilities support services, employment services, business support services, travel arrangement and reservation services, waste management and remediation services, investigation and security services, services to buildings and dwellings, other support services, by mode into online, offline, by service type into hard services, soft services, other services.

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Office Administrative Services, Facilities Support Services, Employment Services, Business Support Services, Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services, Waste Management And Remediation Services, Investigation And Security Services, Services To Buildings And Dwellings, Other Support Services), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Service Type (Hard Services, Soft Services, Other Services) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a commercial services global market overview, forecast commercial services market size and growth for the whole market, commercial services market segments, geographies, commercial services global market trends, commercial services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Commercial Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1946&type=smp

Now what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Administrative Management Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management Services, And Others - Office Administrative Services)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-administrative-services-global-market-report

Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Maintenance Services, Security & Guard Services, Reception Services), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facilities-support-services-global-market-report

Employment Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Temporary Help Services, Professional Employer Organizations), By Vertical (Banking and Financial, Engineering, Medical, Information and Technology), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/employment-services-global-market-report

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/