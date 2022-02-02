PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release February 2, 2022 De Lima on reelection bid: My priority is to further advance foremost advocacies; no vindictiveness Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima maintained that her focus should she win her reelection bid is to further advance her foremost advocacies, including social justice, human rights, good governance and rule of law, while holding officials accountable for the thousands of killings, corruption and other abuses. De Lima's message was conveyed on her behalf by her Deputy Chief of Staff, Atty. Catherine Sy, during the "PINKwentuhan Middle East" online event held last Jan. 29. According to Sy, the fight for freedom and justice of De Lima, who remains detained over trumped-up drug charges for almost five years now, goes hand in hand with the Filipino people's continued struggle for justice. "Naniniwala si Senator De Lima sa hustisya para sa kanya. Ang hope niya is to be vindicated, and for justice to be done in her case. Pero ang prayoridad niya ay ang taumbayan. She will not stop fighting for other people," Sy said. "Her fight is about the people who were victimized by violence, killings, violation of rule of law at mga taong napabayaan during pandemic," Sy added. Sy made the statement as a response to a participant from the said event who asked if De Lima will be "vindictive" should she win the Senate sit anew. Notably, De Lima announced her reelection bid last July 2021, saying that the political persecution she has been subjected to by the Duterte regime only strengthened her resolve to fight for her advocacies. To help ensure that De Lima can vote on important legislations in the Senate, Sy believes that the Filipino people should continue calling for her release and demanding justice from the government for the political persecution she has been subjected to. Sy maintained that the overwhelming support De Lima receives from the international community can only do as much, saying, "tayong mga Pilipino ang makakasolusyon dito." On concerns about De Lima's health, Sy assured that the Senator is healthy and well. "Physically, the senator is well. She is not suffering from any illness. In her mind and spirit, napakatatag ni Senator De Lima. Lalong tumitibay." During the event, a recorded video message of De Lima was also played where she expressed her support for the tandem of presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo and vice presidentiable and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. "Ang kailangan natin ay lider na kapag binigyan ng mandato ay hindi mang-aabuso, hindi nanakawan ang taumbayan, magtatrabaho para sa ekonomiya at panlipunang serbisyo, at palalakasin ang grassroots at civil society. Higit sa lahat, pasisiglahin muli ang demokrasya sa bansa," De Lima said. "Kasama ni VP Leni at Senator Kiko, kaming mga nasa senatorial lineup ay magiging katuwang nila sa hangaring iyan. Titiyakin namin na ang Senado ay magiging bulwagan para sa mga panukalang batas at resolusyon na magpapalakas sa mga sektor sa bansa at poprotekta sa interes ng taumbayan," De Lima added.