Sony To Buy Game Developer Bungie For $3.6 Billion, Adding To The Increasing List Of Deals In The Gaming Industry

Video Game Software Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Video Game Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese tech giant and a leading firm in the gaming space, Sony has announced that it will buy Bungie, the developer for Destiny and Halo games. The deal is expected to be worth $3.6 billion. Sony expects that it will be able to reach “billions of players” through Bungie. The global gaming space has seen quite some activity since the start of this year with Microsoft announcing the purchase of Activision Blizzard, another video games giant, for a whopping $68.7 billion. In another deal, Take Two, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto, announced the acquisition of Zynga for $12.7 billion. These deals are interesting as the video games software market is expected to see significant growth in the next few years, according to the latest forecasts by The Business Research Company.

This demand for the video games software market is seen its growth from $168.78 billion in 2020 to $177.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. According to the forecasts by the Global Market Model, the global video games software market will continue to grow significantly and increase by a 100 billion in the next five years to reach $277.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global video game software market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global market.

Games-as-a-Service is one of the popular trends emerging in the global video games software market. Games-as-a-Service is a software delivery method where a vendor generally hosts a gaming application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet, also known as cloud gaming. Many game developers are providing their content through a subscription-based model and are allowing customers to purchase additional content or features through micro transactions. This includes new in-game items, weapons, clothing, or other gear for the player’s character along with in-game currency and rewards. This business-model provides a continuous revenue stream for the gaming companies instead of limiting the revenues to one-time purchases. Major companies providing games-as-a-service include Activision Blizzard.

Another trend evolving in the global video games software market is the adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. Video game developers are increasingly adopting VR and AR technologies to enhance players’ gaming experiences. VR includes a computer-generated simulated environment, usually with auditory and visual feedback. AR provides an interactive experience by integrating computer-generated information with real-life objects. According to the VRDC VR/AR Innovation report published in 2017, 78% of AR, VR and mixed reality developers were focusing on developing games integrated with these technologies. For instance, Half-Life: Alyx is a brand-new game in the Half-Life universe designed exclusively for PC virtual reality systems. Major companies developing games with AR and VR technologies include Niantic, Owlchemy Labs, Unity Technologies and Ubisoft.

The Video Game Software Global Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides video game software market overviews, analyzes and forecasts video game software market size, share, video game software market players, video game software market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real-time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

