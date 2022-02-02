Brain Computer Interface Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Brain Computer Interface Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global brain computer interface market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A brain computer interface (BCI) refers to a system that is widely used in healthcare settings to acquire, analyze and translate brain signals into commands with the help of an artificial output device. It improves the functions of the central nervous system (CNS) among individuals suffering from several neuromuscular disorders, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Apart from this, these systems are extensively employed to communicate with patients with severe paralysis.

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidences of neurodegenerative disorders, including epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, among the masses. Moreover, the widespread integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and virtual reality (VR) with BCI systems is providing an impetus to the market growth. Continual developments in nanotechnology, bio-signal processing, and neuro-imaging techniques are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising geriatric population and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global brain computer interface market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Invasive BCI

Partially invasive BCI

Non-invasive BCI

Breakup by Application:

Healthcare

Smart Home Control

Communication and Control

Entertainment and Gaming

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

