Repair and Maintenance Market Offers Zero-Hour Contracts To Deal With Uncertainty

Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many personal services employers in Europe, especially in the UK, are increasingly offering zero-hours contracts to deal with uncertain consumer demand. Zero-hours contracts, also known as casual contracts, enable companies to employ staff without giving work guarantee. Employees are given little notice before shifts, they are called to work whenever there is “piece work” or “contract work”; they are generally not offered leaves and other employee benefits. These contracts are increasingly becoming popular owing to the flexibility it offers to both employers and employees. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, UK, the zero hour proportions for male and female people had increased from 2.7 percentage points in Q2 to 3.3 percentage points in Q4., a significant proportion of these employees are expected to be from the personal services industry which often employ free lancers on a non-contractual basis.

The global repair and maintenance market size is expected to grow from $1.28 trillion in 2021 to $1.42 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Repair and maintenance market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.06 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Read More On The Global Repair and Maintenance Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest repair and maintenance market share. Western Europe is the second-largest region in repair and maintenance market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Major players covered in the global repair and maintenance industry are LKQ Corporation, LeasePlan Corporation N.V., Xerox Corporation, ADNOC, Monro Muffler Brake, Juniper Networks Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Emcor Group and Fanuc Corp.

TBRC’s global repair and maintenance market research report is segmented by type into automotive repair and maintenance, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance, electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance, personal goods repair and maintenance, by mode into online, offline, by service into off-site service, on-site service.

Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automotive Repair And Maintenance, Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance, Electronic And Precision Equipment Repair And Maintenance, Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Service (Off-Site Service, On-Site Service) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a repair and maintenance market overview, forecast repair and maintenance market size and growth for the whole market, repair and maintenance market segments, geographies, repair and maintenance market trends, repair and maintenance market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Repair and Maintenance Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3002&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance, Computer and Office Machine Repair and Maintenance, Communication Equipment Repair and Maintenance, Other Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Service Type (Inspection, Maintenance, Repair) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-and-precision-equipment-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Loudspeakers and Sound Bars, Microphones, Amplifiers and Mixers, Music players and other devices, Televisions, Video Players, Video Cameras), By Service Type (In-warranty, Out of Warranty), By End User (Industrial and commercial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Home And Garden Equipment Repair And Maintenance, Appliance Repair And Maintenance, Reupholstery And Furniture Repair, Footwear And Leather Goods Repair, Other Personal And Household Goods Repair And Maintenance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Service Type (Inspection, Maintenance, Repair) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-goods-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/