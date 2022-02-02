Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis 2022, Companies Share, Sales and Revenue Growth Graph & Forecast Report

Hand Sanitizer Market Report

Top hand sanitizer manufacturers being Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Unilever.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hand Sanitizer Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hand sanitizer market size reached around US$ 4.20 Billion in 2020. However, the market is projected to decline once the surge in demand stabilizes over the 2021-2026, reaching a value of US$ 3.50 Billion by 2026. A hand sanitizer refers to a disinfectant solution that is utilized to remove various pathogens, including fungi, viruses, and bacteria, from the skin. It consists of isopropyl alcohol or ethyl alcohol, artificial and natural colors, polyacrylates, water, emollients, etc. Hand sanitizers are available in numerous forms, such as gel, foam, liquid, etc. They are utilized as convenient alternatives to soaps and water, owing to the less time required for cleaning and their cost-effectiveness. As a result, hand sanitizers are widely used in restaurants, medical centers, schools, hospitals, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hand-sanitizer-market/requestsample

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Trends:

The growing consumer concerns towards hand hygiene, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are primarily driving the hand sanitizer market. Besides this, the increasing number of awareness programs aimed at promoting the regular usage of hand sanitizers is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, various key market players are developing innovative product variants with organic and natural ingredients, which is catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, government bodies across countries are focusing on increasing the production capacities of hand sanitizer manufacturers, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of alcohol-free variants that are produced utilizing glycerin, thickening agents, and disinfectants, such as benzalkonium chloride (BAC), is anticipated to fuel the hand sanitizer market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hand sanitizer manufacturers being

Some of these key players include:

• Procter and Gamble Company

• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Kutol Products Company, Inc.

• 3M Company

• Unilever NV/PLC

• Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

• Gojo Industry Inc.

• Chattem Inc

Breakup by Product Form:

• Gel

• Foam

• Liquid

• Spray

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Alcohol-Based

• Non-Alcohol Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Pharmacy Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Restaurants

• Schools

• Hospitals

• Household Purposes

• Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hand-sanitizer-market

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Latest Research Reports By IMARC Group:

Semiconductor Foundry Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-foundry-market

Smart TV Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-tv-market

Rare Earth Elements Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rare-earth-industry

Gas Turbine Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-turbine-market

Sports Nutrition Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-nutrition-market

Packaging Machinery Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaging-machinery-market

Luxury Furniture Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-furniture-market

Dimethyl Ether Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dimethyl-ether-market

Personal Protective Equipment Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-protective-equipment-market

Air Purifier Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-purifier-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.