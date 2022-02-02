Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market Price Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market Price Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Saudi Arabia dog food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Dog food is particularly intended for a dog’s consumption to meet all its nutritional requirements. It is usually made with feed grade (animal grade) ingredients and is available in dry, wet, or semi-moist form. Dog food is rich in carbohydrates, fats, minerals, proteins, vitamins and water. As a result, it helps in preventing infection, performing daily activities efficiently, repairing teeth and bones, and building their muscle tone.

The growing trend of pet humanization is primarily catalyzing the growth of the dog food market in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the increasing awareness among the pet owners towards the nutritional requirements for their dogs has escalated the demand for premium quality dog food products. Furthermore, the rising cases of high blood pressure, diabetes, and arthritis have been reported in dogs across the country. As a result, veterinarians are recommending low-calorie and value-added dog food variants, thereby encouraging the manufacturers to expand their product portfolio. Besides this, the growing number of dog shelters in Saudi Arabia for improving the health of stray dogs is expected to further fuel the demand for dog food in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia dog food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the saudi arabia dog food market on the basis of product type, ingredient and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Food

Wet and Canned Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Ingredient:

Animal Derivates

Plant Derivates

Cereals Derivative

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

