Increasing Startups And Their Need For Renting Equipment Propels The Leasing Market Demand

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of startups as major clients of leasing service providers is expected to drive the leasing market. Driven by cost efficiency and the necessity to acquire advanced equipment which are often highly priced, startups have started renting or leasing their equipment. The increasing number of startups is also expected to positively impact the leasing market growth. For instance, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade report, there are 16,000 start-ups in India during 2020-2021, depicting new opportunities for the global leasing market in the client expansion and revenue generation.

The global leasing market size is expected to grow from $1.35 trillion in 2021 to $1.53 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The leasing market value is expected to reach $2.40 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%.

Internet of Things technology is widely being used by car rental and leasing companies to maintain and manage fleets. Leasing market trends include the internet of things, which is a network of internet connected objects or devices able to collect and exchange data using embedded sensors. According to ABI Research, a US based technology company, 30 million new connected vehicles are sold worldwide in 2020, accounting for about 41% of all new auto sales. Furthermore, approximately 94 million IoT connected cars are shipped in 2021, which is likely to be 82% of all cars shipped. Using IoT technology, car leasing companies are able to access odometer and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) in real time that facilitates fleet maintenance. This technology is also being used by car rental companies to check fuel level information at the point of car return, eliminating the need for staff to check fuel levels manually. Further, virtual key solutions for locking and unlocking of door help avoid management of large number of physical keys. For example, car rental firm Hertz is implementing IoT technology to provide keyless car rental services and manage its fleet to reduce costs.

Major players covered in the global leasing industry are Enterprise Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., McDonald's, Daimler AG, LeasePlan Corporation N.V., General Electric Company, United Rentals Inc, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V, Tokyo Century and Ford Motor Co.

TBRC’s global leasing market report is segmented by type into automotive equipment leasing, consumer goods and general rental centers, machinery leasing, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets, by mode into online, offline, by lease type into closed ended lease, option to buy lease, sub-vented lease, others.

Leasing Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automotive Equipment Leasing, Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers, Machinery Leasing, Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Lease Type (Closed Ended Lease, Option To Buy Lease, Sub-Vented Lease) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a leasing market overview, forecast leasing market size and growth for the whole market, leasing market segments, geographies, leasing market trends, leasing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

