Agreement Signed in Rabat on Training in Parliamentary Diplomacy

MOROCCO, February 2 - A cooperation agreement on training in the field of parliamentary diplomacy was signed Tuesday by the two houses of the Parliament and the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

This agreement was signed by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, the speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

The agreement aims to establish a legal framework for cooperation between the parties in the field of training and this, through the establishment of training cycles to meet specific needs, and the joint organization of conferences, academic days, seminars, roundtables and study days on topics agreed upon and other axes.

This agreement is part of the opening of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Parliament on their external environment to promote consultation on the exchange of techniques and practices relating to their respective fields of action, and responds to the concern of strengthening the capacity of its members and training its officials to support and accompany them in their action and contribution in the field of parallel diplomacy.

Speaking on this occasion, Talbi Alami said that this agreement seeks to strengthen the performance of the parliamentary institution in "the defense of our national causes, especially the issue of the kingdom's territorial integrity," and mastering the issues and pressing challenges that arise on the international scene.

Recalling Morocco's international adherence to a series of global issues such as global warming, food security, health security and migration, he stressed that the training will equip MPs with the necessary data and expertise to better understand the challenges and priorities of each region of the world.

"We work hand in hand to serve the supreme interests of the Country," Talbi Alami underlined, noting that this agreement reflects "the will to combine efforts in order to achieve the desired goals".

For his part, Mayara noted that the signing of this agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented by the Moroccan Academy of Diplomatic Studies (AMED), embodies a "new phase of cooperation and continuous consultation to reinforce the performance of national diplomatic action and consolidate the position of Morocco at the continental and international levels".

This initiative aims to develop and strengthen the capacity of parliamentarians in the field of diplomacy and international relations, to provide them with strategic and political analysis and conceptual tools to better understand and adapt efficiently to a complex international environment, he added.

Under this agreement, AMED will contribute to the continuous and specialized training of administrative staff, including those working in the field of parliamentary diplomacy, to enable them to acquire the expertise and efficiency necessary in this area and to accompany and support the action of parliamentarians in this field, Mayara highlighted.

For his part, Bourita said that this agreement comes in implementation of the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI which emphasize the importance of coordination and complementarity between official diplomacy and parallel diplomacy, particularly the parliamentary component, to overcome all the challenges and opportunities presented by the current international context.

In this regard, he underlined that the signing of this agreement follows a previous agreement stipulating the need to act on the coordination between the Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the mobilization of tools and efficient means to assess performance.

The Minister said that the first framework of this cooperation will be implemented by the AMED which has accumulated a certain maturity and knowledge as it has trained 600 Moroccan diplomats and 200 foreign diplomats.

If AMED has contributed to the training of foreign diplomats, it would be more appropriate for this Academy to start training other Moroccan actors in the field of diplomacy, whether they are political parties, parliament, unions or others, he concluded.

MAP 01 February 2022