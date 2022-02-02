House of Advisors: Autumn Session Wraps Up Wednesday

MOROCCO, February 2 - The bureau of the House of Advisors held on Monday a meeting devoted to the deliberation of the agenda of the House for this week.

At the beginning of the meeting, speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara and the members of the bureau discussed the conclusions of the meeting of the coordination committee between the Houses of Advisors and Representatives, held last Wednesday and during which emphasis was placed on the importance of regular coordination between the two institutions to achieve complementarity in the exercise of their constitutional prerogatives as well as efficient treatment of issues of common interest, said a statement by the bureau of the upper house.

Regarding the control of government action, the bureau approved the agenda of the oral question session of this Tuesday, whose first aspect will be devoted to questioning the Minister of National Territory Planning, Urbanism, Housing and Urban Policy on "urban planning and substandard housing," while the second will be dedicated to questioning the Minister of Tourism on "the emergency plan to support tourism and measures taken vis-à-vis the sectors of tourism, crafts and social economy and solidarity".

At the legislative level, added the same source, the bureau took note of the submission of two bills from members of the upper house and decided to hold a plenary session on Wednesday, February 02, 2022 at 11:00 am, in order to proceed to the examination and vote of 7 finalized bills, thus strengthening the legislative record of the House under the October session, with 21 legislative texts in total.

