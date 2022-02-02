Cannabis Extract Market worth USD 37.67 Bn by 2030, registering a CAGR at 18.29%- Fatpos Global

Global Cannabis Extract Market to surpass USD 37.67 billion by 2030 from USD 7.02 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.29% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Cannabis Extract Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 37.67 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 18.29% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is estimated to proliferate owing to the rising use of medicinal marijuana for the treatment of chronic ailments like arthritis, Alzheimer's, and cancer, as well as mental disorders including depression, anxiety, and epilepsy. Another factor expected to drive market expansion is the increasing legalization of medicinal cannabis in many nations, allowing patients easy access. The entire industry has been expanding as the acceptance of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes has increased. Legalization of marijuana in several nations has resulted in an increase in legal product purchases, reducing black market sales. Government-imposed taxes are also expected to provide countries with revenue-generating options.

“The worldwide cannabis extract market might benefit from an expansion in the use of medicinal marijuana to treat serious diseases including cancer, Alzheimer's, and arthritis, as well as different neurological problems. Cancer is the second largest cause of mortality worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, with an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, several nations in North and Latin America have legalized cannabis usage, while other European countries are attempting to liberalize cannabis legislation. This aspect contributes to the global growth of the cannabis extract business. Furthermore, growing use of the product as an antidepressant in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries would boost the cannabis extract market's growth rate in the future years.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Cannabis Extract Market: Key Players

• Canopy Growth Corporation

• Aphria Inc.

• Aurora Cannabis

• Maricann Inc.

• Tilray

• Organigram Holdings Inc.

• Tikun Olam Ltd.

• The Cronos Group

• Optimum extracts

• Dabble extracts

Cannabis is derived from cannabis Sativa and cannabis indica plants grown in India. Cannabis extract refers to the extracts made from cannabis concentrates. Cannabis concentrates may be found in a variety of forms, including oil, wax, shatter, phoenix tears, and vaporizers. Cannabinoids and terpenes in high concentrations are found in the concentrates. Isopropyl alcohol or grain may also be used as a solvent to extract cannabis. Cannabis has a variety of antidepressant uses in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Cannabis Extract market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Product into Tinctures, Oils. By Nature into Organic, Conventional. By Extract into Isolates, Full spectrum. By Application into Pharmaceutical, Textile, Paper, Cosmetic. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Cannabis Extract Market Segments:

By Product Outlook

• Tinctures

• Oils

By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

By Extract

• Isolates

• Full-spectrum

By Application

• Pharmaceutical

• Textile

• Paper

