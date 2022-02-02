Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,062 in the last 365 days.

Barium Carbonate Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Price Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Barium Carbonate Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global barium carbonate market reached a value of US$ 577.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$872.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/barium-carbonate-market/requestsample

Barium carbonate refers to an odorless and amorphous chemical that is primarily manufactured by utilizing barite as a raw material. The chemical formula for barium carbonate is BaCO3. It is insoluble in water however soluble in most of the acids, except sulfuric acid. Barium carbonate is widely used for producing bricks, glass, ceramics, tiles, treatment of salt brines, etc. Apart from this, barium carbonate is also utilized in making photographic paper coatings, hard ferrite magnets, permanent ceramic magnets for loudspeakers, etc.

The expanding construction industry and the escalating demand for barium carbonate as a primary component for manufacturing numerous construction materials are among the key factors driving the barium carbonate market. In addition to this, the increasing utilization of barium carbonate as a crystalizing and mating agent for glazing ceramic tiles is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of barium carbonate in producing cathode-ray tubes, glass filters, optical glass, borosilicate glass, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the expanding electro-ceramics industry wherein barium carbonate is used in the production of various components, including piezoelectric transducers, sensors, optical modulators, etc., is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Barium Carbonate Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global barium carbonate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of key regions and region.

Breakup by Key Regions:

China
Japan
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Europe
Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Glass
Brick and Clay
Barium Ferrites
Photographic Paper Coatings
Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/barium-carbonate-market

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Bio-Polyamide Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bio-polyamide-market

North America Potassium Permanganate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potassium-permanganate-market

North America Ferrite Magnet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-ferrite-magnet-market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market

Chitosan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chitosan-market

About Us                                                                      

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Barium Carbonate Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Price Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.