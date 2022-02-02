Barium Carbonate Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Price Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Barium Carbonate Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global barium carbonate market reached a value of US$ 577.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$872.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Barium carbonate refers to an odorless and amorphous chemical that is primarily manufactured by utilizing barite as a raw material. The chemical formula for barium carbonate is BaCO3. It is insoluble in water however soluble in most of the acids, except sulfuric acid. Barium carbonate is widely used for producing bricks, glass, ceramics, tiles, treatment of salt brines, etc. Apart from this, barium carbonate is also utilized in making photographic paper coatings, hard ferrite magnets, permanent ceramic magnets for loudspeakers, etc.

The expanding construction industry and the escalating demand for barium carbonate as a primary component for manufacturing numerous construction materials are among the key factors driving the barium carbonate market. In addition to this, the increasing utilization of barium carbonate as a crystalizing and mating agent for glazing ceramic tiles is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of barium carbonate in producing cathode-ray tubes, glass filters, optical glass, borosilicate glass, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the expanding electro-ceramics industry wherein barium carbonate is used in the production of various components, including piezoelectric transducers, sensors, optical modulators, etc., is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Barium Carbonate Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global barium carbonate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of key regions and region.

Breakup by Key Regions:

China

Japan

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Glass

Brick and Clay

Barium Ferrites

Photographic Paper Coatings

Others

