Digital Signage Market to Reach US$ 35.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.69% | Size, Share, Growth, Leaders & Forecast 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Signage Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global digital signage market reached a value of US$ 23.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.69% during 2022-2027. Digital signage, or dynamic signage, is an electronic display device used for advertising content and broadcast data, television programming, and other content. It displays a multitude of content to engage viewers and is found in both private institutions and public places, such as retail outlets, restaurants, and corporate spaces. Digital signage comprises a controller that uses the digital connection to deliver crisp output signals to the digital display ensuring high-quality content delivery. It also consists of a playback device that utilizes a digital storage medium like a hard drive to store the content locally.

Global Digital Signage Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for the digitized promotion of products and services. Digital signages are designed to engage customers/audiences and extract maximum effectiveness in marketing messages. As a result, they find application in retail, entertainment, hospitality, education, corporate, healthcare, and transportation industries, thereby fueling the growth of the market. Besides this, business organizations are employing digital signages to increase their reach and interact with their customers, thereby attracting new business opportunities and increasing brand awareness among consumers. Furthermore, key manufacturers are developing 4K digitized sign displays with embedded media players, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BARCO

• Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

• LG Electronics

• Panasonic

• Samsung Electronics

• Shanghai Goodview Electronics

• Sharp (Foxconn Group)

• Sony

Breakup by Technology:

• LCD/LED

• Projection

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Entertainment

• Stadiums and Playgrounds

• Corporate

• Banking

• Healthcare

• Education

• Transport

• Others

Breakup by Location:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Breakup by Size:

• Below 32 Inches

• 32 to 52 Inches

• More than 52 Inches

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

