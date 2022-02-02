Global Video Streaming Market Share 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Video Streaming Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global video streaming market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/video-streaming-market/requestsample

Video streaming is the continuous transmission of video content from the internet to the television, laptop, smartphone, and computer of a remote user. It involves the delivery of compressed video data in small pieces over a network. These streamed pieces are then decompressed and displayed on the screen of the user. Video streaming is mainly differentiated into pre-encoded and real-time encoding. As compared to downloaded content, streaming does not occupy space in the hard drive and consumes lesser time to display a video.

The global video streaming market is majorly being driven by the inflating sales of mobile phones and the easy accessibility to high-speed internet connections. The increasing need for on-demand and live video content and the rising popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming is further fueling the market growth. Other than this, the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, to enhance video content quality, is contributing to the market growth.

Video Streaming Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global video streaming market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc)

Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company)

Iflix (Tencent Holdings Ltd.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Kaltura Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global video streaming market on the basis of component, streaming type, revenue model, end user and region.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Streaming Type:

Live/Linear Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming

Breakup by Revenue Model:

Subscription

Transactional

Advertisement

Hybrid

Breakup by End User:

Personal

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/video-streaming-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Trade Finance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market

North America Home Automation Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-home-automation-systems-market

Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-biometric-reader-market

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-sourcing-procurement-market

Japan Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-online-gambling-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.