Cloud Gaming Market to Reach US$ 9,439.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR 48.3% | Size, Share, Key Players & Forecast 2022-2027

Cloud Gaming Market Report

The global market reached a value of US$ 865.8 Million in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 9,439.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 48.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Gaming Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global cloud gaming market reached a value of US$ 865.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9,439.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 48.3% during 2022-2027. Cloud gaming, also called gaming on demand, is a form of online gaming that allows direct streaming of video games onto the user’s personal computer, tablet, laptop, or mobile device. It is an emerging technology that eliminates the need to download or install games on a PC or console. Cloud gaming provides a coordinated gaming experience on smart devices and allows the players to check another player’s progress through live streaming.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cloud Gaming Market Trends:

As cloud gaming eliminates the requirement for a regular hardware upgrade in a gaming laptop, PC, or console, it is gaining widespread preference among gamers worldwide. Furthermore, leveraging cloud technology in the gaming industry can increase the engagement of multi-players for different games, thereby stimulating market growth. In addition, other factors such as enhanced network connectivity, availability of instant play games, and installation of free gameplays on most operating systems and devices are also augmenting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Utomik B.V.

• Nvidia Corporation

• Numecent Holdings Ltd.

• RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)

• Parsec Cloud Inc.

• Paperspace

• LiquidSky Software Inc.

• Simplay Gaming Ltd.

• Ubitus Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Sony

• Amazon web services

• Google

• IBM Corporation

• Samsung electronics

• GameFly

• CiiNow, Inc.

Breakup by Devices Type:

• Smartphones

• Smart TVs

• Consoles

• Tablets

• PCs

Breakup by Spectrum:

• Video Streaming

• File Streaming

Breakup by Genre:

• Adventure/Role Playing Games

• Puzzles

• Social Games

• Strategy

• Simulation

• Others

Breakup by Spectrum:

• Hardcore Gamers

• Casual Gamers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

