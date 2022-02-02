UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 13.96%- Fatpos Global

UV Disinfection Equipment Market to surpass USD 13.8 billion by 2030 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 13.96 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “UV Disinfection Equipment Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 13.96% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Equipment for UV disinfection can disable living microorganisms in air, water, or surfaces and prevent disease spread. Bacteria, viruses, and protozoa are rendered incapable of reproduction and infection when they are subjected to the germicidal wavelength of UV light. The radiation UVC is usually around 200–280 nm, with pathogens, including the virus causing COVID-19, shown to be deactivated or eradicated. Plastic and steel surfaces can survive on COVID-19 for up to 3 days. The virus cannot be killed for normal cleaning or chemical disinfection. UV disinfectant uses a very low dose of UV light to inactivate pathogens in this germicidal zone and in less time. In schools, hospitals, airports, railways, and elsewhere, UV disinfecting equipment has since been built to deactivate and eliminate coronavirus propagation. For sterilizing hospitals, robots with UV lamps are used.

“Over the projected timeframe, rising investments for wastewater facility expansion, combined with an increase in the prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, the growing use of recycled water in landscape irrigation, car washing, and urinals has increased demand for disinfection solutions, which is supposed to propel market growth over the forecast period..”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global UV Disinfection Equipment: Key Players

• Xylem Inc. (US)

• Trojan Technologies (Canada)

• Halma Group (UK)

• Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US)

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US)

• Advanced UV, Inc. (US)

• American Ultraviolet (US)

• Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

• Hoenle AG (Germany),

• Other Prominent Players

UV disinfection is most commonly used to remove dangerous microorganisms. It is one of the most active, detailed, unwavering, and secure disinfection technologies commercially available. UV disinfection technology's characteristics are the primary reason for its growing use in a variety of water and wastewater treatment applications. UV disinfection equipment kills or inactivates microorganisms by killing nucleic acids and damaging DNA, rendering them unable to conduct essential cellular functions. It has a wide range of uses, including food, air, and water purification.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global UV Disinfection Equipment market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by components into UV Lamps, Xenon/LED, by application into Water and Wastewater, Surface. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

UV Disinfection Equipment Segments:

By component Type

• UV Lamps

• Xenon/LED

By application

• Water and Wastewater

• Surface

