Caustic Soda Market to Reach 88.46 Million Tons by 2027 | CAGR 1.9% | Size, Price, Growth & Analysis Report 2022-2027

Caustic Soda Market Report

The global market reached a volume of 78.54 Million Tons in 2021 and expects to reach 88.46 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Caustic Soda Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global caustic soda market reached a volume of 78.54 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 88.46 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2022-2027. Caustic soda, also called sodium hydroxide (NaOH), refers to an odorless and non-flammable white solid which is commercially available in the form of granules, pellets, flakes, and aqueous solutions of various concentrations. It is comprised of sodium cations Na+ and hydroxide anions OH−. Caustic soda is industrially prepared through the electrolytic chlor-alkali process, in which the electrolysis of aqueous sodium chloride solution produces sodium hydroxide and chlorine gas. It is highly corrosive and can generate substantial heat and ignite combustible materials when dissolved in water. As a result, caustic soda is extensively utilized as a raw material across numerous industries, including automotive, chemical, textiles, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/caustic-soda-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for alumina in the construction of passenger coaches is one of the key factors driving the caustic soda market. In line with this, the rising usage of caustic soda in the extraction of alumina is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the widespread product adoption in various chemical products, such as soaps, paint removers, detergents, etc., owing to its corrosive and reactive nature, is augmenting the global market. Besides this, the shifting preferences towards chemical compounds to control acidity and remove heavy metals from water, on account of their easy availability and affordability, are also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating product utilization in the production of paper, where it helps dissolve unwanted compounds present in the wood pulp, is anticipated to fuel the caustic soda market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/caustic-soda-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Olin Corporation

• Tata Chemicals Limited

• Solvay SA

• FMC Corporation

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Ineos Group Limited

• PPG Industries

• Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Tosoh Corporation

• Hanwha Chemical Corporation

• Nirma Limited

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• Covestro

• DowDuPont

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

• Membrane Cell

• Diaphragm Cell

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Lye

• Flake

• Others

Breakup by Grade:

• Reagent Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Alumina

• Inorganic Chemicals

• Organic Chemicals

• Food, Pulp and Paper

• Soap and Detergents

• Textiles

• Water Treatment

• Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Latest Research Reports By IMARC Group:

Hard Seltzer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hard-seltzer-market

Toaster Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/toaster-market

Home Audio Equipment Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-audio-equipment-market

Educational Robot Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/educational-robot-market

Over the Top (OTT) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/over-the-top-market

Handbag Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/handbag-market

Automotive Brake Booster Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-brake-booster-market

Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/computational-fluid-dynamics-market

Digital Video Content Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-video-content-market

Healthcare Furniture Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-furniture-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.