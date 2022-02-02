Polybutyrate Market Segmentation, Size To Reach USD 1,146.4 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for biodegradable plastics in packaging is estimated to stimulate market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polybutyrate Market is expected to reach USD 1,146.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutyrate is a biodegradable co-polyester of 1, 4-butanediol, adipic acid, and dimethyl terephthalate, and is available commercially as resin and as a compound with PLA (polylactic acid) or starch.

Increasing demand for biodegradable plastics in packaging is estimated to stimulate market demand in the upcoming years. This is due to the increasing use of biodegradable plastics, such as polybutyrate in the manufacturing of single-use packaging materials, including shopping bags, and disposable cutlery, among others.

Stringent government regulations about the use of non-biodegradable plastics is anticipated to boost the market demand in the forecast period. The accumulation of non-biodegradable substances in landfills alter the porosity of land and lead to depletion of underground water. Besides, certain non-biodegradable materials are toxic, which may cause harm to humans when they consume food grown on such lands.

Moreover, an increase in the level of disposable income of people, especially in developing countries, such as China and India is likely to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. This would lead to an increase in the purchasing power parity of consumers, which, in turn, would create demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE, Lotte Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Nova SPA, Eastman Chemical Company, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, WILLEAP, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, and Danimer Scientific, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By raw materials, terephthalic acid held a substantial market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period.

By application, composite bags contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period. Polybutyrate possesses properties similar to HDPE (High-density polyethylene). The product has a low tensile and high elongation at break. Primarily it is used in food packaging industries owing to its compost ability property.

Europe dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 13.9% in the period 2019-2026. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the growth of end-user industries, such as the packaging, coatings, and consumer goods industry, among others.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Polybutyrate market growth during the forecast period.

Global Polybutyrate Market Segmentation:

Raw Materials Outlook:

1,4-Butanediol

Adipic Acid

Terephthalic Acid

Application Outlook:

Composite Bags

Cling Films

Bin Bags

Scrubs

Mulch Films

Others

Major Regions Studied in the Report Include:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Thank you for reading our report. To gain more info on market or customization of the report, contact Reports and Data for an Analyst Brief. Our Report offer valuable and actionable insights to industries to help clients achieve business goals.

