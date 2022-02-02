Updated Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:02 pm, the suspects approached store employees, in an establishment, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from the victims. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/YpAMnudVazE

SUSPECT#1

SUSPECT#2

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.