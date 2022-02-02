Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun and Knife) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun and Knife) offenses that occurred on Monday, January 31, 2022, in the Third District.

In all three offenses, the suspect entered an establishment. Once inside, he produced a gun or a knife and demanded money. After the employee complied, the suspect fled the scene. The three offense are listed below.

At approximately 2:19 pm, in the 1900 block of 9 th Street, Northwest. Robbery (Gun) CCN: 22-013-774

At approximately 5:38 pm, in the 1500 block of 7 th Street, Northwest. Robbery (Knife) CCN: 22-014-341

At approximately 6:46 pm, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Robbery (Knife) CCN: 22-014-373

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NP6cBxrH3g

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.