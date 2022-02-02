Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,048 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1500 Block of V Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the 1500 block of V Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect and the victim were walking together at the listed location. The suspect then assaulted the victim, took their property, and fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 36 year-old Willie Parker, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1500 Block of V Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.