Worldwide Cloud Security Market and Home Security Solution Market, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Trend, Size, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud security market size is projected to reach USD 1,545.6 million by the end of 2027. Recent technological advances in tools that allow the integration of real-time cloud platforms will have a positive impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cloud Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Identity and Access Management, Email and Web Security, Data Encryption and Prevention, Threat Intelligence, Monitoring and Prevention, and Others), By Security Type (Workload Security, Network Security, Platform Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, and Others), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment (Public, Hybrid, Private), By End-User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 578.4 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cloud Security Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 13.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 578.4 Million Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 1545.6 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Application; Security Type; Enterprise; Deployment and End User Growth Drivers Increasing Number of Company Mergers will have a Positive Impact on Market Growth North America to Emerge Dominant in the Global Market; Massive R&D Spending has Yielded Several Innovative Software Products



Pitfalls & Challenges Inconsistent Network Connection Issues and Lack of Proper Cloud Standard to Impede Market Growth





Companies profiled in Cloud Security Market report:

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (California, United States)

Broadcom Inc. (California, United States)

VMware, Inc. (California, United States)

QUALYS, INC. (California, United States)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Tokyo, Japan)

ZSCALER, INC. (California, United States)

Check Point Software Technologies (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

Proofpoint Inc. (California, United States)

Cloudflare, Inc. (California, United States)

Fortinet, Inc. (California, United States)

Foreseeti (Stockholm, Sweden)

McAfee, Inc. (California, United States)

Sophos Ltd. (Abingdon, United Kingdom)

Panda Security (Bilbao, Spain)

Bitglass, Inc. (California, United States)

Imperva (California, United States)

Aqua Security Software Ltd. (Ramat Gan, Israel)

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (California, United States)

Cloud security is essential for securing any form of data that is either transferred through cloud gateways or stored on cloud platforms. Accounting for the increasing adoption of cloud servers across the world, there is a subsequent need for efficient security tools. The increasing internet penetration has had a huge impact on the growth of the overall cloud security market in recent years and recent technological advances will give the platform for vendors across the world. The availability of low-cost as well as free cloud platforms have contributed to the growing adoption in several countries across the world. The increasing investments in security and reliability of data transmission over clouds will bode well for the growth of the global market in the foreseeable future.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers will have a Positive Impact on Market Growth

The Cloud Security Market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. Due to healthy market competition, companies are looking to adopt newer strategies with the aim of expanding acquire a wider global consumer base. In October 2019, Trend Micro Incorporated announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cloud Conformity, Inc. The company announced that it has acquired the company for around $70 million, a sum that is indicative of the potential of cloud security across the world. Through this acquisition, the company will look to enhance its offerings in the cloud security space and subsequently acquire a wider consumer base on a global scale.

A surge in Product Demand During the Covid-19 Pandemic will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a daunting impact on several industries across the world. With most companies suffering economically, the efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease will add to the woes. Having said that, it has been a contrasting case for online vendors. As most companies are looking to operate through online platforms, the demand for cloud tools has gone up significantly in the past few months. The increasing adoption of cloud platforms will subsequently create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global cloud security market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Global Market; Massive R&D Spending has Yielded Several Innovative Software Products

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The high capital expenditures in the regional IT sector have created a huge platform for the companies operating in this region. The increasing investments in R&D of software-based products have resulted in increased adoption of cloud-based platforms. Additionally, the presence of several IT companies, especially in the United States, will also contribute to the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the Cloud Security market in North America was worth USD 188.3 million, and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

October 2019– McAfee Inc., announced the launch of McAfee MVISION Insights, a product that will help organizations move towards a proactive action-oriented security approach by identifying threats.

Part II:

Home Security Solution Market

The penetration of IoT and cloud computing technologies is expected to promote the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Home Security Solution Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Home Type (Independent Homes, Apartment, Condominiums) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.” The growing advancements in home security solutions are expected to promote the growth of the market.

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The home security solution market accentuates:

An in-depth analysis of the market

Valuable facts and figures

Profound data about leading regions

Latest market development

Key policies implemented by companies

Market Driver :

Rising Security Concerns to Spur Market Demand

The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to have an excellent impact on the market during the forecast period. The introduction of advanced IoT integrated security systems is predicted to encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. IoT provides secured, interconnected, and remote operations for home security, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market. The growing demand for a higher efficiency security system is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. The adoption of home cloud solutions/systems owing to increasing data thefts are expected to spur opportunities for the Home Security Solution Market in the forthcoming years. The home security system includes a controller to control the entire home security system, door and window sensors, motion sensors, security cameras. Besides, the introduction of innovative security systems is predicted to improve the market prospects in the foreseeable future. For instance, in March 2020, Vivint, Inc. introduction Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro. This new version of the camera is the first to provide 180 degrees vertical and horizontal view with a 1:1 aspect ratio. This camera incorporates optics, deterrent features, and intelligence to satisfy customer needs.

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Development of Advanced Security Systems to Favor Growth in North America

The Home Security Solution Market in North America is expected to dominate the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing demand for home security solutions. The high adoption of smart home systems in the US is expected to have a tremendous impact on the market. The constant efforts of companies to develop advanced security systems including include smart thermostats, network cameras, security systems, and multi-room technology is expected to spur opportunities for the market. The presence of major players is expected to further aid the expansion of the market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to emerging nations such as India and China. The growing awareness about security solutions is predicted to boost market growth in the forthcoming years.

Notable Development :

October 2019: ABB announced its collaboration with the Operational Technology Cyber Security Alliance to provide safe and secure operational technology. This technology is also used in smart home security systems to provide safer and secure homes.

Companies in the Home Security Solution Market:

ADT

SimpliSafe, Inc.

Protect America, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

ASSA ABLOY

Vivint, Inc.

Godrej.com

ABB

