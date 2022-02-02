Why Terri Jordan Adams started the "Sued by the Debt Collector Podcast"
EINPresswire.com/ -- During the last quarter of the year 2021, Terri Jordan Adams, founder and advocate of Sued by the Debt Collector launched an educational podcast show to help her community gain understanding on how to challenge debt collection lawsuits. The episodes are emotive, impactful, motivating, and very much grounded in reality. She demonstrates how a positive outcome can come from a difficult scenario.
Sued by the Debt Collector Podcast takes consumers on a journey through the process. The purpose of the podcast is to show people how to avoid default judgments that result in wage garnishments, property liens and raided bank accounts. It is quickly becoming the go-to-show!!!
On November 18, 2021, Terri released the first episode of the podcast which gained massive recognition and engagement from audiences globally. "Sued by the Debt Collector Podcast", is geared towards people that may not be able to afford an attorney. The podcast provides education and resources on what consumers need to know concerning, Debt Buyers, Default Judgments and how to Answer Debt Collection Lawsuits on time.
The podcast which is on its tenth episode has gathered thousands of plays and positive reviews every where from Apple and Google Podcasts to their own YouTube Channel.
So how did Terri become an expert on this subject? After sustaining a Traumatic Brain Injury, Terri was sued by 3 debt collectors. Through her mission to represent herself, Terri developed the unique ability to analyze the lawsuits for deceptive behavior, break down the self-represented process, and gained insight on the corruption in the debt buying industry. Hence, Terri Jordan Adams became the leading self-represented expert against debt buyer lawsuits.
She even created a self-paced program called S.A.P. (Sued Acceleration Program). It is an Emergency Defense Course to help others increase their chances of winning their lawsuits. This course is the true BLUEPRINT on how to represent yourself in a debt collection lawsuit. It helps with the struggles of being treated as prey by the debt collectors.
The unique perspective and approach to this international problem has only insured that Terri, Sued by the Debt Collector and the podcast have only just begun and are here to stay.
YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6v3K5HHHI5D8-CwxGp8eeQ
PODCAST CHANNEL
https://suedbythedebtcollector.podbean.com/
or your favorite podcast channel: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Audible.
Terri Jordan Adams, Founder and Advocate
Sued by the Debt Collector
+1 866-611-6811
