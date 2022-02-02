Scandium Market- Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Research Report 2021-2026

Scandium Market Report

Scandium is a silvery-white metallic element obtained from thortveitite or extracted as a by-product from uranium mill tailings. It has small-sized ions, low density and a high melting point, enabling it to react with elements like zirconium, magnesium and aluminium. Scandium iodide is added to mercury and metal-halide lamps to produce light that has a tone similar to sunlight.

Scandium Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the significant rise in the demand for solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) to produce electricity as scandium assists in operating power generation systems at much lower temperatures, thereby reducing the cost of SOFCs. Furthermore, the demand has been escalated by the rising utilization of SOFC-based fuel cells in the transportation sector. They are used in light-duty vehicles and warehouse forklifts to increase vehicle efficiency by reducing oil usage and emissions. Additionally, the growing need for a sustainable power generation method due to the increasing electricity prices is contributing to the market growth.

Scandium Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Australian Mines Limited, Galileo Resources PLC, GFS Chemicals Inc., Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd., Lenntech B.V., Materion Corporation, Merck KGaA, Niocorp Developments Ltd., Platina Resources Limited, Scandium International Mining Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Oxide

Fluoride

Chloride

Nitrate

Iodide

Alloy

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Ceramics

Lighting

Electronics

3D Printing

Sporting Goods

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

