Greenholdings Group Presents Dj Proper 2-2-22 CHAMPS Expo Official Afterparty at Hustler Club Las Vegas
Canna Management Group brings to Las Vegas an exclusive live DJ set by PR🎧PER on the 3rd-floor of venue rooftop performance with special guest appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone looking for a fun time after the CHAMPS Expo in Las Vegas this Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022, come to check out the official afterparty at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club. Cannabis Talk 101 will be doing another unforgettable event with Green Holdings Group bringing together the best in the industry to network and build partnerships in the community. Focusing on building the bridge to connect the best vendors, brands, and established industry icons.
Organized by Freddy Sayegh of Green Holdings Group, one of the industry's top Canibus Activist / Advocate and attorneys. He continues to be an industry icon with the cultivation of immersive talent like Dj Proper on the music scene and breaking other new artists blending them with top sounds and the best CBD & THC brands.
Doors open at 9 pm for VIP and the event will go until 4 AM
February 2, 2022,
2-2-22 II-II-XXII
The Offical Champ’s After Party
@hustlervegasclub
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club
6007 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89118
Presented by
@cannabistalk101 https://cannabistalk101.com/
@greenholdingsgroup #https://www.instagram.com/greenholdingsgroup/
Free Tickets via @iheartradio
#https://www.eventhi.io/event/the-champions-after-party-5566
"The Premiere Counter Culture Business Event"
CHAMPS Las Vegas is the premier counter-culture, business-to-business trade expo serving the smoke shop industry. Champs exhibitors include manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, glass artists, inventors, and suppliers who showcase a massive selection of smoking accessories, counter-culture products, clothing, hand-blown glass, and other specialty gifts.
http://cannamanagementgroup.com/ Presents Live Performances by:
@djproper PR🎧PER #http://djproper.com
@djbrentrubin http://www.brettrubinmusic.com/
@borndivinethegod https://www.instagram.com/borndivinethegod
The Velvet Room hosted by @thehustlercollection
Media Coverage by @cannabiscapitol @therollupshow
@pot_brothers_at_law
@g4livex @budtendersballevents
@kushstockevents
Meet and Greet Superbrands
@apeish_og
#apeishog
@getispire
#ispire
@whiteangelfarms
#whiteangelfarms
@dime.industries #dimeindusries
@advancednutrientsofficial
#advancednutrient
@rocket_seeds #rocketseeds
@buddiesbrand #buddiesbrands
@fivestarextracts
#fivestarextracts
@dr.brokleg
@slactavisfarms
@vsyndicate
#vsyndicate
@monkeypakme2020
#monkeypakme
@calyfxus
#calyfx
@calyxbrands
#calyx
Hosted by:
@pot_brothers_at_law @joegrande52 @1christopherwright
Featuring 70,000 sq feet with Three Themed Floors and over 500 buyers.
Live music performances, state-of-the-art production, and incredible business to business.
Enhanced covid prevention systems will be in full effect.
Smoke Out by @whiteangelfarms
To be a sponsor send an inquiry to freddy@greenholdingsgroup.com
#cannabistalk101 #greenholdingsgroup #iheartradio #g4live #cannabiscapitol #therollupshow
Dj Proper
Dj Proper
+1 323-331-0186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
CHAMPS After Party Hustler Vegas 2-2-22