Greenholdings Group Presents Dj Proper 2-2-22 CHAMPS Expo Official Afterparty at Hustler Club Las Vegas

Canna Management Group brings to Las Vegas an exclusive live DJ set by PR🎧PER on the 3rd-floor of venue rooftop performance with special guest appearances.

We need equitable laws for society to benefit from legalization utilizing taxation and fair distribution regulations to protect the community, not prohibition which does not work to help the people.” — Dj Proper

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone looking for a fun time after the CHAMPS Expo in Las Vegas this Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022, come to check out the official afterparty at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club. Cannabis Talk 101 will be doing another unforgettable event with Green Holdings Group bringing together the best in the industry to network and build partnerships in the community. Focusing on building the bridge to connect the best vendors, brands, and established industry icons.

Organized by Freddy Sayegh of Green Holdings Group, one of the industry's top Canibus Activist / Advocate and attorneys. He continues to be an industry icon with the cultivation of immersive talent like Dj Proper on the music scene and breaking other new artists blending them with top sounds and the best CBD & THC brands.

Doors open at 9 pm for VIP and the event will go until 4 AM



February 2, 2022,

The Offical Champ's After Party

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club

6007 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Presented by

"The Premiere Counter Culture Business Event"

CHAMPS Las Vegas is the premier counter-culture, business-to-business trade expo serving the smoke shop industry. Champs exhibitors include manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, glass artists, inventors, and suppliers who showcase a massive selection of smoking accessories, counter-culture products, clothing, hand-blown glass, and other specialty gifts.



Presents Live Performances by:

The Velvet Room hosted by

Media Coverage by

Meet and Greet Superbrands

Hosted by:

Hosted by: Pot Brothers at Law

Featuring 70,000 sq feet with Three Themed Floors and over 500 buyers.

Live music performances, state-of-the-art production, and incredible business to business.

Enhanced covid prevention systems will be in full effect.

Smoke Out by White Angel Farms

To be a sponsor send an inquiry to freddy@greenholdingsgroup.com

