3D Construction Printing Market Size, Revenue Trends and Company Profiles, Research Report by 2028

The latest market study by Reports and Data, titled 'Global 3D Construction Printing Market,' is a comprehensive analysis of the 3D Construction Printing industry that involves detailed study of each of the market segments.

According to Reports and Data, the global 3D Construction Printing market is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, the global 3D Construction Printing industry report comprehensively studies the present global health crisis and its profound impact on the global economic landscape. The 3D Construction Printing industry growth has been majorly hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted its functioning and growth possibilities. However, the global 3D Construction Printing industry is projected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 years.

Key companies in the market include:

• Peri 3D Construction

• Winsun (Yingchuang Building Technique)

• CyBe Construction

• XtreeE

• Apis Cor

• Mighty Buildings

• WASP

• Skanska

• Branch

• Ethereal Machines

• Elementum 3D

• MX3D

• Sika AG

• Aectual

• Contour Crafting Corporation

• ICON Technology, Inc.

• COBOD International A/S

Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fueling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fueling growth of the global 3D Construction Printing market.

3D Construction Printing Market Segmentation:

Technology Employed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Robotic-Arm Extruders

• Sand 3D Printing

• Metal Technology

• Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Concrete

• Mortar

• Soil

• Special Polymers

• Recycled & Other Plastics

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

