Construction Robotics Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Companies and Revenue Share Analysis by 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has added a new report titled Global Construction Robotics Market research report to its extensive database that offers a comprehensive overview of the Construction Robotics market with respect to market share, market size, revenue share, top companies, regional bifurcation, industry growth rate, and overall industry outlook. The report takes a comprehensive approach towards studying the key current and emerging trends influencing the growth of market. The report also evaluates key aspects of the market such as financial standing, research and development activities, product offerings, investments, strategic alliances and collaborations, and product developments, among others. The report extensively focuses on the changes in market dynamics and progress in the business sector.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the strategic alliances between the key players observed in the market for new product developments and brand promotions. The report also assesses alliances such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, agreements and deals, and product launches, among others. The report discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers to gain substantial market share and cater to wider audience. It sheds light on the companies contributing to a significant share of market in terms of revenue in the global Construction Robotics market.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

• ABB Robotics

• Advanced Construction Robotics

• Giant Hydraulic Tech

• TopTec Spezialmaschinen

• Cyberdyne Inc.

• Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology

• Boston Dynamics

• Brokk Group

• Hyperion Robotics

• Built Robotics Inc.

• Komatsu

• Fujita

• Autonomous Solutions

• Ekso Bionics

• Husqvarna

• Fastbrick Robotics

• Construction Robotics

• Conjet AB

• DJI

• Kewazo GmbH

• Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)

Market Overview:

The manufacturing and construction industry has rapidly grown in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in manufacturing techniques and rapid urbanization and industrialization are boosting market revenue growth. Moreover, there has been a sudden rise in the demand for smart buildings and smart homes and consumers are inclining towards green energy and eco-friendly construction activities due to rising environmental concerns. These factors along with latest trend for redevelopment and advanced flooring for aesthetic look and increasing adoption of automation across the globe are fueling market growth. In addition, government schemes and increasing investments to develop enhanced products is expected to open favorable growth opportunities going ahead.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• On-Site Production Robots

• Pre-Fab Construction Robots

• Autonomous Vehicles

• Inspection Robots In Construction

• Exoskeletons

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Bricklaying

• 3D Printing & Contour Crafting

• Demolition

• Inspection and Surveillance

• Welding

• Roadwork

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Commercial & Industrial Infrastructure

• Residential Buildings

• Nuclear Dismantling And Demolition

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

The report sheds light on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are expected to arise over the forecast period. The report discusses risks, limitations, and entry level barriers the established and novice players are expected to face over the forecast period. The report strives to offer strategic recommendations to established companies and new entrants to gain a robust footing in the market. The report discusses in detail the current and emerging trends and key factors expected to influence market growth over the forecast period.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Construction Robotics Market Includes:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

