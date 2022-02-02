United States Salmon Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2021-2026

United States Salmon Market

Looking forward, the United States salmon market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Salmon Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States salmon market reached a strong growth in 2020. Salmon refers to anadromous fishes usually found in the northern Atlantic and Pacific oceans but varies greatly from species to species. It is rich in iodine, calcium, zinc, omega-3, vitamin D, vitamin B3, protein, etc., but low in saturated fat. Salmon helps in improving bone and brain health, relieving eye fatigue, lowering blood pressure, weight management, minimizing the risk of cardiovascular disease, enhancing overall health, etc.

The rising awareness towards the health benefits associated with the consumption of salmon fish is driving the United States salmon market. It reduces the risk of stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Crohn’s disease, cancer, depression, arthritis, asthma, etc. Furthermore, the changing consumer dietary habits and growing preferences for food with a high range of micronutrients and low saturated fats and carbohydrates are catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, due to the elevating working population, numerous regional manufacturers are introducing easily consumable variants, including frozen salmon, smoked salmon, salmon lox, canned salmon, salmon jerky, salmon spreads, etc. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the United States salmon market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, the United States salmon market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Farmed

Wild Captured

Breakup by Species:

Atlantic

Pink

Chum/Dog

Coho

Sockeye

Others

Breakup by End Product Type:

Frozen

Fresh

Canned

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Foodservice

Retail

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

