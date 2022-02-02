Electrochemical Glass Market Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2021-2026

Electrochemical Glass Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electrochemical glass market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electrochemical Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electrochemical glass market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Electrochemical glass, or dynamic glass, is powered by very low-voltage electricity. It is a type of smart glass that uses sensors, manual operation or a building management system (BMS) to adjust its opacity according to the temperature, occupancy, and light. It can be differentiated into electrochromic or thermochromic glass. An electrochemical glass can be installed in various architectural components, including mirrors, doors, skylights and windows. Other than this, it is extensively used in the automotive, marine and aerospace industries.

The escalating demand for energy-efficient solutions is primarily driving the global electrochemical glass market toward growth. Governments of various nations have been undertaking several green building initiatives, which is further promoting the growth of the market on a global level. Besides this, an increase in disposable incomes has escalated the demand for premium-quality vehicles with various automated features, which, in turn, is facilitating the utilization of electrochemical glasses in the automotive industry. Moreover, increasing installation of smart glass in residential, hospital and office buildings is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electrochemical glass market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AGC Inc.

ChromoGenics AB

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Econtrol-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

Gentex Corporation

Guardian Industries (Koch Industries Inc)

Ravenbrick LLC

SAGE Electrochromics (Compagnie De Saint-Gobain)

View Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

Nanocrystal

Transition Metal Oxide (TMO)

Viologen

Polymer

Reflective Hydride

Breakup by Technology:

Low E-Glasses

Passive Glasses

Active Glasses

Breakup by Product:

Windows

Mirrors

Doors

Displays

Sunglasses

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Commercial

Educational Buildings

Corporate

Healthcare and Lab Facilities

Others

Residential

Transportation

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Others

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

