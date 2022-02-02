Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2021-2026

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine is a life support equipment that oxygenates red blood cells (RBCs) of patients suffering from prolonged cardiac and respiratory problems. It is extensively used when the heart and lungs cannot provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion that sustains life. The machine pumps out the blood to remove the carbon dioxide and sends back rewarmed, oxygen-filled blood back into the body. ECMO machine is usually applied in critical care situations to allow blood to bypass the heart and lungs, enabling the organs to rest and heal.

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory infections and cardiovascular diseases and strokes. The rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of ECMO machines has also escalated its demand globally. Besides this, these machines are increasingly being used for patients who are more susceptible to chronic medical ailments like coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Furthermore, the rising number of tobacco smokers, the growing geriatric population and the newborns suffering from respiratory diseases due to congenital disabilities and trauma are some of the other factors that are significantly influencing the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

ALung Technologies Inc.

Braile Biomedical

Eurosets, LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Nipro Medical Corporation

Origen Biomedical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Xenios AG.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Pumps

Oxygenator

Controllers

Cannula

Accessories

Breakup by Modality:

Veno-Arterial

Veno-Venous

Arterio-Venous

Breakup by Patient Type:

Neonates

Pediatric

Adult

Breakup by Application:

Respiratory

Cardiac

ECPR

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

