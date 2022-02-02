VCSEL Market is Expected to Reach US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 17.60%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) market reached a value of US$ 1.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.60% during 2022-2027.

Vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is a semiconductor laser diode that emits optical beams perpendicular to the surface of the substrate. It provides a more compact and cost-efficient optical source than edge-emitting laser (EEL) and light-emitting diode (LED). As VCSEL combined with a laser mouse offers high tracking precision and low electricity consumption, it finds extensive applications in battery-powered devices across the globe.

VCSEL (Vertical cavity surface emitting laser) Industry Trends and Drivers:

VCSEL is used in miniature optical clocks and compact global positioning system (GPS) devices on account of its high output power. Additionally, it is utilized as a transmitter in optical fiber communications as it can be modulated with high frequencies. This, in confluence with the rising demand for miniature electronic devices worldwide, is driving the market. Apart from this, VCSELs are nowadays incorporated with light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology for being used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ams AG, Broadcom Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Inneos LLC, IQE Plc, Leonardo Electronics US Inc., Lumentum Operations LLC, Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated), The TRUMPF Group, TT Electronics Plc, Vertilas GmbH and Vertilite Inc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vertical-cavity-surface-emitting-laser-market/requestsample

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, material, wavelength, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Multi-mode VCSEL

Single-mode VCSEL

Breakup by Material:

Gallium Arsenide

Gallium Nitride

Indium Phosphide

Others

Breakup by Wavelength:

Red (650-750 nm)

Near-infrared (750-1400 nm)

Shortwave-infrared (1400-3000 nm)

Breakup by Application:

Sensing

Data Communication

Industrial Heating

Laser Printing

LiDAR

Pulse Oximetry

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Telecom

Mobile and Consumer

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/35xpqQW

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse related reports:

Tracking as a Service Market Report: https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272122879/tracking-as-a-service-market-overview-industry-trends-growth-and-forecast-2022-2027

Mobile Imaging Services Market Report: https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272142997/mobile-imaging-services-market-report-2022-industry-overview-growth-trends-and-forecast-till-2027

PVDF Resin Market Report: https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272123941/pvdf-resin-market-2022-industry-overview-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast-till-2027

Bifold Doors Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/bifold-doors-market-expected-to-reach-us-12-78-billion-by-2027-imarc-group

