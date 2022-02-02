Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market Demand, Growth Opportunities, and Future Forecast, 2019-2026

Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market

Rise in demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, increased demand for fresh food packaging, and rapid innovation are expected to propel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market by Food Type (Fruits, Vegetables, and Salads) Product Type (Flexible Film, Roll Stock, Bags, Sacks, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Wooden Boxes, Tray, and Clamshell), and Material (Plastics, Wood, Paper, Textile, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the Europe fresh food packaging market was pegged at $3.95 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $4.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Increased demand for fresh fruits & vegetables to augment market expansion for fresh food packaging. Furthermore, high demand for fresh food packaging, and rapid advancements in technologies have boosted the growth of the Europe fresh food packaging market. However, political instability might negatively affect the regional market and negative environmental impact of food packaging would hamper the market growth. On the contrary, use of cellulose nanocrystals to provide advanced barrier coating for packaging and advent of bioplastic for fresh food packaging are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Salad segment to manifest the fastest growth

By food type, the salad segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to shift of focus of consumers toward exotic, tasty, and value-added salad products and a healthier lifestyle. However, the vegetables segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the Europe fresh food packaging market, owing to the advent of sustainable packaging for fresh vegetables.

Clamshell to manifest lucrative opportunities

By product type, the clamshell segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the Europe fresh food packaging market market, owing to its versatility, ease of customer use, enhanced security, transparent eye-catching packaging and a high degree of protection from contamination. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Paper to witness high demand

By material, the paper segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to growing environmental concerns and reusability and biodegradability of paper packaging. However, the plastic segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-thirds of the market, owing to flexible and adaptability of plastic packaging, its customizable size, shape, and style as per their customers' requirements.

Italy held lion's share

The market across Italy held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the Europe fresh food packaging market. However, the market across the U.K. is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of the market across Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Germany.

Major market players

Sonoco Products Company

Hayssen, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Visy

Ball Corporation

Mondi Group

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Marker Definition & Scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Product Mapping

3.2.4. Competitive Dashboard

3.2.5. Competitive Heatmap

3.2.6. Key developments

3.2.6.1. Acquisition

3.2.6.2. Business Expansion

3.2.6.3. Investment

3.2.6.4. Product Launch

3.3. Key forces shaping Europe Fresh Food Packaging industry/market

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market Share Analysis

3.4.1. UK Fresh Food Packaging Market Share Analysis

3.4.2. Germany Fresh Food Packaging Market Share Analysis

3.4.3. France Fresh Food Packaging Market Share Analysis

3.4.4. Spain Fresh Food Packaging Market Share Analysis

3.4.5. Russia Fresh Food Packaging Market Share Analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for fresh fruits & vegetables to augment market expansion for fresh food packaging

3.5.1.2. New technologies provide impetus to the growing market

3.5.1.3. MAP gain high traction for fresh food packaging

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Political instability might negatively affect the regional market

3.5.2.2. Negative environment impact of food packaging poses a major challenge for the engaged stakeholders

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Use of cellulose nanocrystals to provide advanced barrier coatings for food packaging

3.5.3.2. Emergence of bioplastic for fresh food packaging

